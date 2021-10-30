​FORMER NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO CHARGED WITH MISDEMEANOR SEX CRIME

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has had a criminal complaint filed and has been charged with a misdemeanor sex crime on Thursday.



The complaint was filed by an Albany County Sheriff’s Department investigator accused Cuomo of putting his hand under a woman’s blouse, on December 7, 2020 at the Governor’s mansion in Albany. The investigator “intentionally and for no legitimate purpose” forcibly placed his hand under the victim’s blouse and onto an intimate body part.



The document didn’t name the woman but Cuomo had been publicly accused of groping an aide or forcible touching the woman. The aide was Brittany Commisso, who was an executive assistant for Cuomo, and has publicly named Cuomo, saying he reached under her shirt and fondled her left breast when they were alone in a room at the governor’s mansion.



Commisso filed a complaint with the county sheriff in August in the same week a report from State Attorney General Letitia James concluded the Democrat governor sexually harassed eleven women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.



Albany city court issued a summons ordering Cuomo, 63, to appear in court on November 17, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. local time, according to a statement.



Cuomo has adamantly denied groping her, saying once, “I would have to lose my mind to do such a thing.”

He resigned in August after state Attorney General Letitia James issued a report, which was not criminal in nature, concluding that he sexually harassed 11 women, including former staffers.



“From the moment my office received the referral to investigate allegations that former governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, we proceeded without fear or favor,” James said in a statement.



“The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report,” James added.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...