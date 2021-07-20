​FIVE DEMOCRAT TEXAS STATE LAWMAKERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN ATTEMPTING TO STOP GOP BILL FROM PASSING

Five of the Democratic state lawmakers, who fled Texas to Washington D.C. to halt a Republican-backed election law, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement on Saturday.



Caucus director Phillip Martin said one lawmaker tested positive on Friday and the other two did so on Saturday. All three were fully vaccinated against the disease according to Martin. He declined to release any names or conditions and said “It was to respect the privacy of members and their personal health.” Martin added, “We don’t know where or when the three were infected. In order to be on the plane everybody had to be fully vaccinated.”



Texas State Representative Ron Reynolds, one of the Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., told MSNBC on Saturday that the positive test results were cause for caution. “We are taking these positive confirmations very seriously. “We’re following all CDC guidelines and we are going to make sure that we don’t expose anyone,” Reynolds said.



The Texas delegation has met over the past week with Vice President Kamala Harris and congressional Democratic leaders including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, CBS News reported Saturday. It was not immediately known whether the three who tested positive were in attendance at the Harris meeting. Harris’ office said it would issue a statement later Saturday.



According to Martin, none of the three infected attended the meeting with Schumer and his office has been notified of the positive tests.

The caucus announced on Sunday that two additional lawmakers tested positive for the virus.

“In light of some positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend, the House Democratic Caucus has decided to go beyond CDC [Centers for Disease Control] guidance and provide daily rapid tests for all Members and staff in Washington D.C. for this week,” the caucus said in a statement.

“This morning, I received a positive COVID-19 rapid antigen test result,” he tweeted on Sunday. “I am fully vaccinated, and had tested negative on Friday and Saturday. I am quarantining until I test negative, and I am grateful to be only experiencing extremely mild symptoms.”

