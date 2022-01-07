​FEDEX DRIVER HAS VERY SPECIAL DELIVERY FOR VERY SPECIAL CHILD

Millions of packages were delivered to families across the globe this holiday season, but none met with quite as much excitement as the one that arrived at the Leis family’s front door in Panama City Beach, Florida, last Friday.

The special delivery arrived on New Year’s Eve for nine-year-old Sawyer Leis. Sawyer was diagnosed with moderate to severe autism around the age of two. Though he’s not conversational, Sawyer has always made sure he communicates one thing loud and clear: his love for FedEx.



His Mom, Brittany said he developed an extreme fascination with the delivery company around the age of four. In the past six months. Brittany said she’s begun to use Sawyer’s love for FedEx as a tool to help through ABA therapy. This year, she made Sawyer a FedEx delivery driver Halloween costume and even threw him a FedEx-themed birthday party.



One of Sawyer’s favorite activities each day is watching the FedEx delivery truck drive by his house. “On a daily basis, we see the same FedEx driver come through our neighborhood, which now I know his name is Justin,” Brittany told WMBB. “We exchanged names, and Sawyer said hello and admired the truck.”

Less than a week after Christmas, the Leis family received a package they hadn’t ordered. It was a backpack filled with FedEx goodies left by none other than Sawyer’s favorite delivery driver, Justin. The package included FedEx-themed items including sunglasses, a hat, a shirt, a tumbler, and highlighters.



“You could see Sawyer’s wheels turning like, ‘All of this FedEx stuff for me,’ and he just kept pulling out items and was grinning and his eyes were happy,” Brittany said.



The family was extremely touched by the gesture and plan to thank Justin in person the next time they see him.



“I just really appreciate the time he took to put that package together for Sawyer … It means a lot to us,” Brittany said.



There’s no better way to bring in the New Year than with an act of kindness!



