​FAUCI CREDIBILITY CONTINUES TO DECLINE WITH FLIP FLOPPING ON ORIGIN OF COVID-19

Amid the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated mask guidance and new information coming to light about the origins of COVID-19, experts and Americans alike are questioning the credibility of those calling the shots throughout the pandemic, including the high-profile Dr. Anthony Fauci. The CDC has lost all credibility as well, as several medical news contributors have said that the CDC has consistently been delinquent, and misrepresented COVID risk levels.



Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is being criticized for what some perceive to be flip-flopping on how the COVID-19 pandemic originated. Fauci has faced backlash for adjusting his stance on the COVID-19 response over the course of the pandemic, including the issue of mask-wearing, but has defended changing his views as knowledge of the virus evolved.



Having once dismissed the possibility that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the source of the novel coronavirus as a “circular argument,” his admission this month that the lab could be the starting point prompted critics.



Some used Fauci’s recent comments about the potential of a lab being the source of COVID-19 as a means of maligning his credibility. Fauci, however, denied he switched his stance on the origin, telling a reporter on Monday that he still believes it’s a naturally occurring virus but since it can’t be fully proven, he’s open to investigating other theories.



CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testified last week that a laboratory origin of COVID-19 is “one possibility.” Yet, in May 2020, Fauci told National Geographic “What’s out there now is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated.” But this month he flip-flopped when asked by a PolitiFact reporter if he was still confident that COVID-19 developed naturally, he said, “No. “Actually no, I’m not convinced about that.”



Fauci has also given mixed messages surrounding mask mandates. In March 2020 he said, “There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask,” and in June 2020 he discouraged mask-wearing to conserve them for health workers, qualifying that “personal protective equipment were in very short supply.” But then in January of 2021 he said, “Double-masking makes common sense, it’s more effective.”



“Last year, Fauci should have been upfront with all the medical leadership on the task force, stating the we don’t know if they work, instead of saying don’t wear them,” Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), a member of the House of Representative’s China Task Force said. He said he is troubled by Dr. Fauci’s mixed messaging on mask mandates but feels it is “nothing new.”



Reschenthaler also said, “He has been wrong, intentionally deceptive, and inconsistent throughout this entire pandemic. A few examples of Fauci’s failures include: claiming there was very little risk to Americans in January of 2020, opposing President Trump’s China travel ban, then crediting it with saving lives, and wrongly predicting an explosion of cases in Texas after Gov. Abbott lifted the state mask mandates. “It is long past time for Dr. Fauci to stop talking to the American Public. Fauci should resign or be fired Immediately,” Reschenthaler added.



Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), has even proposed the “Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal” (FIRED) Act in light of his mixed messaging. “Dr. Fauci is at odds with the CDC,” he said. “He has repeatedly put political science ahead of the science on COVID-19.”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...