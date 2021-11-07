​F*** JOE BIDEN CHANTS, BANNERS, & FLAGS WILL CONTINUE TO GROW UNTIL UNLAWFUL VACCINE MANDATES ARE LIFTED

In New York City, outgoing Mayor, Democratic Bill de Blasio has imposed several vaccine mandates and claims that all leaders should do so.

Some of those who have been affected by de Blasio’s mandates have made public statements and even taken to the streets or staged sickouts in protest. An example, one man was standing atop the Brooklyn Bridge waving a “F*ck Biden” flag while leading a “F*ck Joe Biden chant during a protest on Wednesday where protesters were chanting and marching over the bridge, on their way to a meeting with Mayor Elect Eric Adams at his office at Brooklyn Borough Hall, according to a post on Twitter.



On Tuesday, GOP Chairman Ronna McDaniel tweeted: In New York City, 18 fire companies are out of service after the vaccine mandate went into effect. I stand with the first responders across the country fighting back against government overreach!



Thousands of #FireFighters in #New York gathered Thursday afternoon outside the residence of Mayor Bill de Blasio, to protest against the #VaccineMandates.

AFP had a recent video on Twitter showing: Trash piles up in New York as sanitation workers protest vaccine mandate. Garbage is piling up on New York City streets in Brooklyn and Staten Island as sanitation workers delay garbage collection ahead of a Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline ordered for city employees. And it continues to pile up.

VIDEO: Trash piles up in New York as sanitation workers protest vaccine mandate.



Garbage is piling up on New York City streets in Brooklyn and Staten Island as sanitation workers delay garbage collection ahead of a Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline ordered for city employees pic.twitter.com/HGnAkK0WbG — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 29, 2021

AFP News Agency on Twitter“VIDEO: Trash piles up in New York as sanitation workers protest vaccine mandate. Garbage is piling up on New York City streets in Brooklyn and Staten Island as sanitation workers delay garbage collection ahead of a Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline ordered for city employees https://t.co/HGnAkK0WbG”twitter.com

Thursday’s protesters called on Adams to remove the mandates.



The aforementioned banners, flags, chants, or not going to diminish until the mandates are removed. And even then, with the economy, inflation, gas prices, and everything else Biden has done, stopping the mandates may not work.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...