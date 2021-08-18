​ELVIS PRESLEY WEEK STILL A HUGE SUCCESS IN MEMPHIS AFTER 44 YEARS

On August 16, 1977, Elvis Presley, regarded as one of the most influential people in music history, died at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. He was dubbed as the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ and was 42 years old at his passing.



After 44 years have passed since his death, Elvis Presley fans still flock to his Memphis, Tennessee home, Graceland, to pay their respects every year since his death. Graceland has become a mecca of sorts for his fans, who travel from around the world to Memphis in the days surrounding the anniversary of his death for the annual event known as “Elvis Week.”



A celebration of Presley’s music, movies and legacy, “Elvis Week” events include concerts, panel discussions, dances and a Candlelight Vigil, always beginning on the evening of August 15, the vigil continues until the morning of August 16 with fans walking up the driveway of his home to the Meditation Garden.



Unlike some artist, whose contributions are only recognized after they are gone, the changes Presley brought to the world were felt while he was alive. He was a music and film icon whose natural blend of Christian, Country, Pop, and Rhythm & Blues sold millions of albums as well as singles and became the cornerstone of Rock & Roll.



Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, his family later moved to Memphis, where he was exposed to Blues, Christian and Jazz.

