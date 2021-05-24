​EGOTISTACAL VP HARRIS ALLEGEDLY KEEPS ENEMY JOURNALIST LIST

Vice-President Kamala Harris keeps a list of reporters and other political players who might be deemed racist or who don’t’ fully understand her or appreciate her life experience.



Harris often declines interview requests, but that hasn’t stopped her from keeping an eye on those writing about her, The Atlantic said in a lengthy profile on the vice-president they published recently.



Edward-Issaac Dovere wrote, “The vice-president and her team tend to dismiss reporters. Trying to get her to take a few questions after events is treated as an act of impish aggression. And Harris herself tracks political players and reporters whom she thinks don’t fully understand her or appreciate her life experience.”



One example of that, Dovere was told, was how Harris often mentions when a Washington Post reporter mistook the cheer of the historic Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha for “screeches.”



Vogue magazine employees are likely are Harris’ list as well, according to The Atlantic story, after putting her on the cover of its February issue. A photo used was not what both sides had agreed upon, her team said. Sound like quite a big deal, doesn’t it?



Remember how insane the media went every time former President Trump criticized them? Do you think they will have a similar reaction when they find out that Kamala Harris allegedly keeps an enemies list of journalists? Probably not. Will the media call her out? Don’t count on it.



This isn’t that difficult to believe because Kamala has a very thin skin when it comes to criticism and her ego is larger than the state of California, where she is from.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...