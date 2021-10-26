​DRAG RACING ACCIDENT KILLS TWO AND LEAVES EIGHT INJURED OVER WEEKEND (VIDEO)

A drag racer lost control of his car during a Texas drag event on an airport runway and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two young boys and injuring eight other people near Kerrville, authorities said.

“A 6-year-old boy was killed at the crash and an 8-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital, where he died a short time later,” Kerrville police said. The car roared off a runway at “Airport Race Wars 2” being conducted at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, 65 miles northwest of San Antonio, police said in a news release.



Four people were transported by air ambulances to nearby hospitals, including a 46-year-old woman in critical condition, police said. Two people were treated and released at the scene and two other children, a 4-year-old boy and a 3-month-old girl were taken by ambulance to a hospital for precautionary evaluations.

According to officials, Gonzales lost control of his 1990 Ford Mustang about half way down the 1/8 mile track.

“The vehicle lost rear traction and began to slide to the left and the right on the track,” said Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department. “The vehicle ultimately lost control, turning to the left and entering into a slide. The vehicle slid off of the runway being utilized as the raceway, and slid into the grassy area where spectators were observing the race. The vehicle struck multiple spectators before striking a trailer and coming to a stop.”



The organized event was attended by thousands watching race cars speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.



The Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website promoted the event as an “action packed, family-friendly day” in which fans could watch the “fastest drag cars compete for over $8,000 in total prizes.



Police said the investigations was active and ongoing and they have not released the identities of the two children that were tragically killed at the event, nor the driver of the race car.

