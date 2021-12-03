​DR. OZ ANNOUNCES REPUBLICAN SENATE BID IN PENNSYLVANIA​

As we told you a couple of days ago that, Dr. Oz could be running for Republican Senator in Pennsylvania. The celebrity doctor, Mehmet Oz announced Tuesday in an op-ed in the conservative Washington Examiner he will run for Senate next year.



The 61-year-old host of “The Dr. Oz Show” will enter a crowded swing-state race where no clear frontrunner has emerged on the GOP side. Oz, who has never held elected office, will try to leverage his name recognition and wealth in the bid to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey, adding intrigue to one of the races that will determine control of the chamber.



The first thing he did was share a video with his millions of followers on social media. His opening ad will begin airing on television on Friday and takes aim at the government’s response to Covid, a topic Oz has spoken about in interviews over the course of the pandemic.



Oz said in the campaign ad, “Covid has shown us that our system is broken. We lost too many lives, too many jobs, and too many opportunities because Washington got it wrong. They took away our freedom without making us safer, and tried to kill our spirit and our dignity.”



Oz has faced criticism for promoting unproven or alternative medicine over the years and promoted himself as a steady hand to combat the coronavirus pandemic as he criticized policymakers’ handling of the crisis.



Oz wrote in the op-ed of the Washington Examiner, “During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions. That’s why I am running for the U.S. Senate: to help fix the problems and to help us heal.”



Oz’s campaign manager, Casey Contres said, “Oz will self-fund part of his campaign and is planning to ‘put significant resources’ into the battleground state race.”

