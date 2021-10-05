​DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER ADDS NAVY SEALS AND MARINES TO HIS SEARCH TEAM FOR BRIAN LAUNDRIE

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has been joined in his search for Brian Laundrie, by several more allies. Laundrie is missing and is wanted in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. Chapman announced on Friday that he has the support of law enforcement.



According to Newsweek Chapman said, “We’ve got a bunch of volunteers, most of them are former law enforcement, former Navy Seals and Marines. So, we’re on the hunt, I feel really good about it.”

Chapman also said, “​A K-9 unit has had a little bit of action in Florida. These dogs are trained to trace the scent, the adrenaline of a human, not, like, a sock and find the guy, so these dogs are incredible.”



“As an example of Dog’s cooperation with law enforcement, a plain clothed officer has joined the search team. No other details are available,” Chapman’s PR firm said in a statement and reported by Daily Mail.



A spokesperson for Chapman said in a statement that “Dog does not care who finds and brings Laundrie in, he just wants him to be apprehended.” So much so that Chapman has chipped in $10,000 of his own money to the reward for finding Laundrie, according to Newsweek.



“Whenever there is a case like this, people naturally send Dog (Chapman) messages and information because of his past track record as a bounty hunter,” another spokesman for Chapman commented.

“Dog and his wife, Francie, have been working tirelessly on all the leads pouring in and are glad to be able to help in some small way in the hopes that Brian Laundrie can be located,” the spokesman added.



According to CNN, Bryanna Fox, a former FBI agent and associate professor of criminology at the University of South Florida, said, “Time is that one thing that we are constantly fighting in law enforcement.”



One expert said that time is running out in the manhunt for Laundrie, whose parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, say they last saw him on September 14, with some suspecting they assisted their son in his disappearance. The parents say they do not know the whereabouts of their son.



Attorney Steve Bertolino, who represents Brian Laundrie’s parents wrote, “They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him.”



The body of Gabby Petito was found last month in Wyoming and her death has been declared a homicide. Laundrie and Petito had been traveling the country together when Petito was reported missing.

