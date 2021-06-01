​DOES CHINA OWN AMERICAN MEDIA? NEW REPORT SAYS CHINA DAILY PAID MILLIONS TO U.S. MEDIA COMPANIES

New disclosures with the Department of Justice revealed plainly what many have suspected. The liberal medias are completely in the tank for communist Chinese propaganda.



The Washington Free Beacon revealed that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) controlled China Daily, paid more than $1.6 million for advertising campaigns in a wide variety of U.S. outlets.



The list of outlets included Time magazine, the Los Angeles Times, Financial Times, and Foreign Policy magazine, according to disclosures to the DOJ. Approximately another $1 million was paid to American newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Houston Chronicle, to print copies of its own publications, the Beacon noted.



The Beacon broke down the specific details of the payments that China Daily made to U.S. outlets, among other foreign outlets. Time magazine took in $700,00 for advertising, L.A. Times received $272,000, Foreign Policy magazine $291,000, and Financial Times received $371,577. The Globe and Mail, a Canadian newspaper received $329,898 for advertising. In addition, “China Daily paid $89,700 to the L.A. Times for printing services and approximately $164,000 combined to the Chicago Tribune, Houston Chronicle, and the Boston Globe.”



The fact that major media outlets in the U.S. have promoted communist China propaganda should outrage every American.



Developments suggesting the coronavirus originated from a laboratory leak in Wuhan, China make the Beacon’s reporting even more damning. The Financial Times, which has operations in the U.S., just ran a story May 26 giving credibility to the Chinese government saying, “China dismisses U.S. call for probe into Covid lab leak.” They also wrote, “China has denied that a lab leak was a possible cause and has once again suggested that the virus was just as likely to have come from U.S. biolabs.”

The Beacon pointed out specifically that Time magazine, in particular, “appears to be a new China Daily client.” It continued, “The magazine’s website features articles from China Daily with the disclosure ‘paid partner content,’ though without any mention of its affiliation with the Chinese government.”

