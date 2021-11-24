​DO AS I SAY, NOT AS I DO, RULES FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME – TYPICAL PELOSI​

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was out on the town Wednesday evening, as she was seen at a bar named “Swingers” with her arm around Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY)​. The “Swingers” bar is located in DuPont Circle, and neither Pelosi or Clarke were wearing a mask.



Swingers is a fancy bar with fancy cocktails and high-end street food as well has an adults-only mini-golf course, and everyone on the golf course is encouraged to drink, so I’m sure Pelosi felt right at home.



The problem here, despite the city mandate to wear masks indoors in public businesses like bars and restaurants, that mandate is still in effect in Washington, D.C. and Pelosi knows this. And she is the one always screaming “science, science,” and pushing masks.​



But here she was, blowing off the city mandate because rules just don’t apply to her. Although Pelosi and Clarke appear to be speaking to a group, but everyone in the group was ignoring the mask requirement as well. Pelosi was not actively eating or drinking, so she couldn’t even use that excuse.​



Pelosi is fining Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) thousands of dollars for not wearing masks in the House. Greene filed a lawsuit against Pelosi on the fines, calling the requirement unconstitutional. According to Greene, at last report, her fines totaled more than $60,000. In July, the House was even threatening people with arrest for not wearing masks. Meanwhile, the Senate has not had a mask requirement.



This isn’t Pelosi’s first time seen breaking a mask mandate. She is often seen in the House with her mask drooping below her nose and frequently the mask is completely hanging down below her chin.



Most recently on November 9, she was caught not wearing a mask at wedding of Ivy Getty, the great granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, in San Francisco, while in a huge packed crowd of people. She also officiated the wedding at City Hall without a mask. In the meantime, all the kids in California are forced to wear masks in school for hours on end.



If you want or need confirmation, you can view these events mentioned on Twitter, where they have been posted.



We, at the DCPATRIOT are all against mandates for masks. But don’t be like Pelosi, a huge hyprocrite, while you’re trying to impose it on other people.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...