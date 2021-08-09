​DIXIE FIRE NOW HAS BECOME SECOND LARGEST IN CALIFORNIA HISTORY

The Dixie Fire, the monstrous fire in northern California, on Sunday became the second-largest wildfire in state history. Thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders, four people are reported missing, thousands fleeing the advancing flames and more than 10,000 buildings stood in the blaze’s path.



The fire that began on July 14, as of Sunday has destroyed 463,477 acres, up from the previous day’s 447,723 acres, and is still growing.



The wildfire leveled mush of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, has less than a quarter of the blaze surrounded by containment lines.



It now covers an area larger than Los Angeles, and the Dixie Fire the is largest active wildfire in the United States with only eleven major wildfires in California. Only the August Complex fire of 2020 has been larger, as it scorched more than 1 million acres across seven counties in 2020. The Dixie fire became the second largest when it surpassed the 2018 Mendocino Complex Fire that burned in the southern part of the Mendocino National Forest.



No fatalities have been reported in the Dixie Fire, although three firefighters have been injured and more than 400 building have been destroyed, and Sunday is only 21 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.



Visiting Greenville on Saturday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said, “We recognize we’ve got to do more in active forest management and vegetation management. At the end of the day though, we also have to acknowledge this: the dries are getting a lot drier and the heat and hot weather is a lot hotter than it’s ever been.”



Newsom added, “We need to acknowledge, just straight up, there are climate-induced wildfires.”

