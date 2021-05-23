​DESANTIS SIGNS HUGE TAX CUT BILL TO ENCOURAGE FLORIDA SPENDING

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a tax cut package, House Bill 7061, designed to encourage spending in the Sunshine State. This Bill creates three approximate weeklong tax holidays, including one coinciding with the 4th of July, to be dubbed “Freedom Week.”

The Bill attracted bipartisan support, with only four legislators in both chambers of the Florida Legislature voting in oppositon, and mandated that during these tax holidays, sales taxes on certain goods will be suspended in an effort to promote shopping.



“In Florida, we are providing more than $168 million in taxpayer savings for families and businesses. From sales tax holidays to permanent tax exemptions helping seniors live independently, I am committed to continuing to reduce the tax burden for all residents of our state,” Desantis said of the new law.



This new legislation also includes a permanent sales tax exemption for independent living items for Florida’s senior citizens, and will incentivize Floridians to take advantage of our free and open state, according to Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls.



DeSantis said, “Freedom goes with Florida like sunshine and beaches. Floridians deserve a summer of BBQs, fishing, boating, concerts, and camping. We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy all our state has to offer.”



DeSantis, who is a very probable potential 2024 presidential contender, has taken aggressive steps to reopen Florida’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, by refusing strict lockdown provisions and has kept Florida as one of very few states never to impose a statewide mask mandate.

