​DEATH THREATS RECEIVED BY SENATOR RAND PAUL AFTER CLASHES WITH FAUCI

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was on a segment of Hannity on Fox News Friday night, told Sean Hannity, “This week, I’ve had five death threats just for being outspoken on it,” referring to his clashes with Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease expert, over the origins of the coronavirus.



“I don’t know what the world’s coming to, you can’t ask honest, difficult questions that in the end have proved out that Dr. Fauci was not being honest with us, but as a repercussion, my family had white powder sent to our house, and five death threats phoned in.”

The comments come just weeks after it was revealed in May, that Paul shared hat his family received an envelope containing white powder. It included a threatening letter with a photo of a gun to Paul’s head and the words: “I’ll finish what your neighbor started, you mother******,” which was in reference to a 2017 incident in which Paul was hospitalized with broken ribs after his neighbor assaulted him.



After this occurrence, the neighbor was arrested, charged and convicted of assaulting a member of Congress and is serving a prison sentence. He was also ordered to pay $580,000 in damages to Paul.



The threats against Paul and his family coincide with his harsh criticism of Fauci over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was too cautious with masks and accusing him of downplaying the prospect that the coronavirus could have been leaked from a lab in China.

Paul, who has repeatedly called for Fauci’s firing, told host Sean Hannity that Fauci’s professional emails, which were recently acquired through a Freedom of Information Act request and published online, justify his past criticisms.



“There’s been no more prominent scientist in favor of gain-of-function research than Dr. Fauci,” Paul said. “He still hasn’t backed off of that position. He still believes that it’s OK to take animal viruses and make them into super viruses to infect humans. Even if a pandemic should occur, he says the research is worth it.”



“But you know what? There’s a host of other scientists in this field, and they say it’s not worth it at all, that we haven’t learned anything. All we’ve done is put ourselves at risk,” Paul added.

Paul also said, “The gain-of-function research used at the virology lab in Wuhan, China, needs to stop. This is a bad one. This has about 1% mortality — 3.5 million people have died. But they’ve been experimenting with some viruses that have 15% mortality. That would be 50 million deaths right now.”

“So, this kind of research needs to not be funded by the U.S. taxpayer,” he added. “It’s very, very dangerous.”

Fauci separately defended himself while pushing back on recent GOP criticism during an interview on MSNBC on Friday night, calling attacks against him misleading and distorted.

