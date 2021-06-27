​D.C. POLICE UNION CHAIRMAN SAYS BIDEN HAS INCOMPETENT APROACH ON CRIME

D.C. Police Union Chairman Gregg Pemberton told the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) last week that “Instances of homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault has increased in 63 major cities where the city councils have voted for budget cuts and enforced restrictions against police departments.”



“And, in the 63 cities where cities councils have targeted police departments, officers have retired or quit in record numbers. Even those that remain are being told to stop doing the professional and responsible police work that prevents criminal activity from proliferating,” he added.

“The blatantly obvious reason for these spikes in crime is the attacks on police officers, who would normally be in these communities preventing violence. These new efforts to destroy policing make the ‘Ferguson Effect’ look like child’s play. These exponential crime waves should now be dubbed the ‘Defund Effect’,” Pemberton said.



The Biden administration said it will fund state and local governments so more police officers can be hired, trained and held accountable while policing communities, according to the White House. The administration will also focus on stopping the flow of firearms trafficking, investing on community-based intervention and supporting community members.



The Biden administration cited a 30% increase in homicides and an 8% increase in gun assaults in 2020, according to the White House. Biden referred to the increase in gun-related incidents as an “epidemic of gun violence” in the United States.



“Biden’s administration’s plans to crack down on violent crime might be the most incompetent approach yet,” Pemberton also related to the Daily Caller. “The Executive Orders unveiled appear to address these problems from the perspective of guns sales.”

“Trying to solve these problems by clamping down on gun sales is undeniably misguided, and is nothing more than a distraction from the obvious need to walk back these dangerous anti-polices policies,” Pemberton also said.

