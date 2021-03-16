​CUOMO’S REFUSAL TO RESIGN BLAMED ON TRUMP PER ‘MEET THE PRESS’

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was the one who ordered COVID patients into nursing homes killing thousands, and it was he who allegedly put his hands on multiple women and sexually harassed more. But according to NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, it was former President Trump’s fault that Cuomo was refusing to resign as pressure mounted and more allegations came out.

As he began the final topic the mostly liberal panel would discuss during the program, NBC political director and moderator Chuck Todd looked to longtime MSNBC commentator John Heilemann as he huffed about Cuomo essentially forcing President Biden to say something, and said, “Basically, the only prominent Democrats not calling for his resignation outside the state of New York, I guess, at this point is the president and the vice president. I don’t know how Cuomo hangs on other than that doesn’t mean he still won’t try to hang on.” Then he asked Heilemann, “how does this end?”

Heilemann first touted the media for looking into the allegations and scandals (months late) but then asserted it was all Trump’s fault that Cuomo was refusing to step down. “I think, you know, that the other thing that’s true is Cuomo is totally dug in. I think the likelihood of Cuomo resigning is close to zero. And I think, you know, he is following right now, uncomfortably for a lot of Democrats, he’s following what is seen now as the Trump precedent,” he suggested. He then added, “You know, if you are determined enough, you are shameless enough, you can hold on.”

Todd also addressed conservative Lanhee Chen of the Hoover Institute and read some words from the never-Trump Bulwark attacking people on the right who were going after Cuomo. Chen initially agreed with the premise, but then turned it around to take a shot at New York for being a state controlled largely by one party and pointed out how it created the perfect conditions for Cuomo’s corruption to flourish, like Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in California.

​Chen said, “But I think Chuck, it speaks to a bigger problem we have in many states in this country which is what happens when you have one party in charge for too long. It creates a toxic environment that lacks accountability. You see it in New York and it’s what happens when you don’t have people standing up and saying, this is going wrong, and standing up earlier being willing to talk about, for example, the culture of toxicity we see in Cuomo and in other states. By the way, it’s the same sort of factors that are fueling the potential recall of Gavin Newsom in California.”

All of this blame shifting against former President Trump was made possible because of lucrative sponsorships from a political ad for new internet regulations from Facebook, and a normal ad from Google.

