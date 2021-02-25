​CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY PASSES INDIANA STATE HOUSE BY MASSIVE MAJORITY!

Indiana’s state House passed legislation that would eliminate handgun licensing in the state on Monday, even though there were objections from the State Police.



The measure passed by a 65-31 vote and will now head to the state Senate. This bill would eliminate handgun licenses. The sale of licensing raises more than $5 million annually for law enforcement training, according to the Indianapolis Star, and it is the opinion of many the reason for the objection in the legislation.



The bill’s opponents have been speaking out since 1987 of more loosely concealed-carry laws. State Rep. Mitch Gore (D), who represents the Indianapolis area and is also a Captain in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has warned the measure would “cause less peace,” in his opinion.

But, in 17 states, and some of them Indiana’s next-door neighbors, allow carry without a state permit. The states with this law in effect are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming, and yet there is precisely no evidence whatsoever that it does anything at all to the crime statistics in either direction.

The other argument against the move was that it would elevate the constitutional rights of Americans above the convenience of the police. State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter testified in opposition to the bill before it passed out of committee. Carter argued the measure increased the investigatory burden on officers rather than handgun owners.

This point has been echoed in many of the state’s newspapers, as well as by almost every Democrat who oppose the reform. It seems so many Democrat’s oppose the reform, but evidently haven’t read the 2nd Amendment lately, if ever.

Congratulation to Indiana and look forward to this bill passing in the state Senate.

