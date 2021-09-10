​CHINA DENIES INTENT TO TAKE OVER BAGRAM AIR BASE​

Chinese officials have denied any plans or intent to occupy the former site of the U.S. Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, after the hasty withdrawal of troops from the country in last August order by President Joe Biden, as reported recently by the U.S. News.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement on Tuesday, “What I can tell everyone is that this is a piece of purely false information.” But China has repeatedly denied reports of its military deployment in the past, however.



Bagram airfield was originally built by the Soviet Union during its occupation of Afghanistan. It has served as America’s largest military installation in the region throughout its 20 plus years in the country. President Biden has been criticized for abandoning of the airfield as one of the key missteps in his faulty withdrawal from the country, which left several hundred or more Americans stranded, along with tens of thousands of Afghan allies and refugees.



But China is already capitalizing on the Biden administration’s withdrawal as a major propaganda victory and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has already warned neighboring Taiwan that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan proves it can’t count on the U.S. for support should China choose to invade.



The United States has already responded as National security adviser Jake Sullivan assured U.S. allies, such as Taiwan and South Korea, that the U.S. commitment to them remains as strong as ever.

Realistically, it is just a matter of time before China and Afghanistan are allies. A Taliban spokesman told reporters in early September, “China is our most important partner and represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us, because it is ready to invest and rebuild our country. China is our pass to markets all over the world.”

