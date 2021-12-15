​CHICAGO SUING SMOLLETT TO RECOVER COSTS OF FAKE HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION

Evidently the city of Chicago is not done with Jussie Smollett. Smollett was convicted last week on five counts of lying to police in connections with his now-debunked claim that he was a victim of a racist, homophobic attack in January 2019.



According to Fox News, special prosecutor Dan Webb, who meticulously shredded Smollett’s defense during the trial said, “Smollett faked a hate crime and then lied to police about it and then compounded his crimes by lying to the jury during the course of his trial and insulting their intelligence.”



While he faces a possible 15-year prison sentence, with each of the five counts carrying a penalty of up to three years behind bars, legal analysts have projected his previous lack of a criminal history will keep him from being jailed. Mark Geragos, Jussie Smollett’s attorney has said that the verdict will be appealed.



The criminal case is not the last issue facing Smollett, the city of Chicago said in a statement. Smollett Is facing a lawsuit from the City of Chicago to recoup the estimated $130,000 spent on investigating his false claim of having been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. The amount in the lawsuit was calculated by estimating the cost of police time spent on Smollett’s case. The lawsuit states city police spent 1,836 hours of overtime hours on the Smollett hoax, as reported by the Associated Press (AP).



In a statement by the Chicago Police Department which said, “While using a different standard of proof, the jury’s finding of guilt convicting Jussie Smollett of criminal charges stemming from the incident confirms that the City was correct in bringing its civil lawsuit.”



​”The city intends to continue to pursue its lawsuit to hold Smollett accountable for his unlawful actions and to demand that he compensate the city for costs incurred by the Chicago Police Department which took his false claims seriously,” the statement also said.



Whatever the sentence, the City of Chicago has revealed that it will continue to pursue Smollett for the $130,106 of resources used investigating allegations that have now been ruled to be false. A hearing is scheduled for December 16 in U.S. District Court in Chicago, the AP reported.

City of Chicago officials indicated that they wanted Smollett to pay around triple the initial amount of money requested, at $390,000 plus “further relief as this Court deems just and equitable.” The filing also asked that the actor and musician be ordered to cover any arising legal bills Chicago would incur in lawsuits against him.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...