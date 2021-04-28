​BORDER CRISIS COULD BE RESOLVED QUICKLY WITH PROPER ACTIONS

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden suspended nearly all deportations nationwide, shut down construction of the border wall, reinstated catch and release, canceled the Migrant Protection Protocols, and proposed amnesty for millions of illegal aliens currently residing in the United States. Then, shortly after that Biden announced he would allow unaccompanied minors to enter the country.



In just three short months the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress have unleashed the worst border crisis in the history of our country. Seemingly overnight, illegal immigration surged to levels unseen since 2006. The number of unaccompanied minors apprehended at the border is the highest ever recorded, and the results are heartbreaking.



The truth is, support for open borders and unlimited immigration is a key precept of the Democratic party. It is extremely telling that most democratic politicians refuse to utter the word “crisis” to describe what obviously is an unmitigated disaster. Many on the radical left likely don’t see the current crisis as a failure, but ultimately as a victory in their struggle for an open border.



Democrats believe the problem at the border is a lack of capacity to house and process an unprecedented surge of illegal aliens. But the actual problem is not mismanagement of the surge, but the surge itself, which is caused solely and exclusively by democrats’ open border policies. The left’s approach thus far to dealing with the crisis won’t solve the problem. There will never be enough capacity to deal with the surge. The problem isn’t getting better, it is rapidly getting worse.



Thousands of miles to the south, the democrats’ message is as very clear. As Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador correctly noted, “Expectations were created that with the government of President Biden there would be a better treatment of migrants. And this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so.”



Biden administration officials now admit that as many as 2 million migrants may try to enter our country illegally this year, the most of any year in the 21st century. Yet as the human suffering intensifies on both sides of the border, neither Biden nor Vice-President Kamala Harris has taken the time to visit the border and witness the crisis firsthand. In the meantime, American citizens living near the border have become victims of burglary, theft, and worse.

In addition to spending $87 million on hotel rooms for illegal aliens, the administration frantically has converted military bases and convention centers into emergency housing, fearing even larger waves of unaccompanied minors, families and adults. The catastrophe now unfolding at our border is a direct result of progressive policies and pronouncements emanating from democrats in Washington.



Don’t forget, President Joe Biden inherited the most secure southern border in American history. Under the Trump-Pence administration, more than 450 miles of the world’s most robust border wall was built, reducing illegal crossings by over 90%. The absurd practice of “catch and release” was abolished. The Migrant Protection Protocols was partnered with Mexico and ended asylum fraud, requiring illegal aliens seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while their cases were adjudicated. And during the pandemic, sweeping emergency measures were authorized to immediately remove virtually every illegal immigrant apprehended at the southern border, to protect the health and safety of American citizens.



In four short years, the Trump-Pence administration proved that we can secure our southern border and end the crisis of illegal immigration. Every American concerned about the humanitarian crisis at our border should continue to demand full enforce-ment of immigration law, renewed investments in border security and the wall, restoration of the “Remain in Mexico” policy, and an end to catch and release.



The Trump-Pence policies worked and they are the only means of ending the unfolding crisis of illegal immigration under the Biden administration. Democrats can end this disaster as quickly as they caused it. All they have to do is reinstate the previous policies and stop treating U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol as a concierge service for illegal aliens.



Immigration has always been an issue for most nations, but never more so for the United States. America has always been a welcoming nation to many that come in search of opportunity. But we also must remain a nation of laws. Open borders combined with free health care, education, and welfare is a recipe for disaster. You can be for working-class families or you can be for open borders, but you can’t be for both.



Pray for America and our leaders. Our country has never needed prayer more than it does at this time.

