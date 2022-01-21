​BLINKEN IN GENEVA TO MEET RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER VIA UKRAINE AND GERMANY

Secretary of State Antony Blinken​, the United States’ top diplomat left Tuesday on his way to Geneva where he will meet his Russian counterpart on Friday. The Friday visit will follow visits to Ukraine on Wednesday and Germany on Thursday.



Blinken’s trip is an effort to de-escalate tensions as Russia builds up more forces near Ukraine and the Biden Administration’s diplomatic efforts to head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken’s travels follow a trip to Kyiv last week by CIA Director William Burns, who met with intelligence counterparts and spoke with President Zelenskyy about “assessments of risk” to Ukraine, according to a U.S. official. The meeting failed to produce a breakthrough as Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border and threatened to escalate conflict with its neighbor unless the United States and its European allies make a series of security guarantees to Moscow.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded a withdrawal of NATO forces from all of Eastern Europe and a pledge to bar Ukraine from joining the military alliance.



American and NATO officials have rejected Putin’s demands and called on Russia to withdraw its troops from the Ukraine border.



On Wednesday, Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba “to reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.



Blinken will meet with his German counterpart, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin, on Thursday. He will also meet with members of the Transatlantic Quad, including Australia, India and Japan, the State Department said.

Then on Friday, Blinken will meet his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in Geneva, keeping the door to diplomacy open. A senior state department official said Tuesday that “Russia’s willingness to continue talks revived what had been diminishing hopes that a military invasion could be forestalled.”



“The fact that Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov agreed to meet on Friday in Geneva suggest that perhaps diplomacy is not deal,” the official said. “Russia has two choices, diplomacy and de-escalation, or escalation and massive consequences. The U.S. remains committed to diplomacy and believes it is the best and most responsible way forward.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, “This is an extremely dangerous situation. We’re now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack in Ukraine. I would say that’s more stark than we have been.”



According to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, the Department of Defense does not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision yet on whether to further invade Ukraine.



Kirby said Tuesday, “Putin clearly is building up a force posture there that provides him multiple options. The option that we would prefer is for him to de-escalate, take the tensions down and of course one of the easiest ways to do that is remove some of the force presence.”



The Biden administrations is pushing forward with a diplomatic approach but is preparing for options such as economic sanctions if diplomacy fails and Russia launches an incursion.

