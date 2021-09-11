​BIDEN’S VACCINATION MANDATE HITTING WALL OF RESISTANCE​, 17+ GOVERNORS & COUNTING SAY NO WAY IN HELL!

President Joe Biden’s aggressive push to require millions of U.S. workers to vaccinate against the coronavirus is running into a wall of resistance from Republicans threatening everything from lawsuits to civil disobedience, plunging the country deeper into culture wars that have festered since the onset of the pandemic. There are even some Democrats that are speaking against Biden’s mandates.



The mandate, which requires employers with more than 100 employees to mandate either vaccination or weekly testing, will be covered under a forthcoming rule from the Labor Department and its Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Biden believes OSHA has the authority to enforce the rule under an emergency temporary standard, which would require OSHA to “determine that workers are in grave danger due to exposure to toxic substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful or to new hazards and that an emergency standard is needed to protect them.”

Republican Governors have had enough of Biden’s Regime, and unloaded after Thursday’s dictator like speech.

Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) says he will fight “to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is preparing a lawsuit. And J.D.



Vance, a conservative running for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, describes Biden’s move as Washington’s “attempt to bully and coerce citizens.” Vance added,”Do not comply with the mandates.” He also tweeted on Friday, “If all of us ignore this garbage they won’t be able to enforce it.”



Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) both responded that they would oppose Biden’s call to impose vaccinations on Americans, saying the choice should be up to individuals rather than government.



DeSantis told reporters, “How could we get to the point in this country where you would want to have someone lose their job because of their choice about the vaccine or not?”

For a fight that requires working together, a lot of cynical and divisive edicts came out of the White House today pitting the vaccinated against the unvaccinated, businesses against employees, and the federal government against states. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 9, 2021

Abbott responded as well saying, “The Biden plan is an assault on private businesses.” He also said, “I have issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine.” Abbott also tweeted Friday, “Texas is already working to halt this power grab.”



Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) also spoke up saying, “I plan to pursue every legal option available to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration.”

I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 9, 2021

The Republican National Committee (RNC) said it would sue Biden. Noting that Biden once said he would not impose mandates, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that “now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price.”

As I’ve said all along, I believe and trust in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families. It’s time for President Biden to do the same. Enough is enough. (3/3/) — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) September 9, 2021

Although Republican candidates and conservative activists, as well as others are planning on fighting the mandates in court and on the campaign trail, it’s very possible they are facing an uphill battle in trying to block the Biden plan. It seems almost certain to be settled in court, possibly the Supreme Court of the United States.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...