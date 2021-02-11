​BIDEN’S DECISION TO STOP KEYSTONE PIPELINE PROJECT WILL DEVASTATE MULTIPLE STATE ECONOMIES

On his first day in office, Joe Biden revoked former President Trump’s 2019 presidential permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, construction of which has been halted and resumed repeatedly over several administrations.



The pipeline project is planned to span 1,700 miles from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast when completed, transporting about 800,000 barrels of oil per day through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Remember this is an extension of an existing pipeline, with XL extending 1,179 miles, from Alberta to Steele City, Nebraska.



A group of 14 state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden on Tuesday urging him to reconsider his revocation of the Keystone XL pipeline permit, saying the president’s decision will harm thousands of American workers as well as the country at large.



Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen le the coalition of attorneys general in sending Biden the letter. In Montana, the pipeline will cover 185 miles and six counties. “In Montana for instance, killing the Keystone XL will likely cost the state approximately $58 million in annual tax revenue.



Montana will lose the benefit of future easements and leases, and several local counties will lose their single-biggest property taxpayer. The loss of Keystone XL’s economic activity and tax revenues are especially devastating as five of the six impacted counties are designated high-poverty area,” Knudsen le the attorneys general in writing.



“Your decision will result in devastating damage to many of our states and local communities. Even those states outside the path of the Keystone XL pipeline, indeed all Americans, will suffer serious, detrimental consequences,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter.



The coalition of attorneys general also warned Biden that the affected states are weighing their legal options to protect their residents in the wake of the administration’s decision.



“Please be aware the states are reviewing available legal options to protect our residents and sovereign interests,” they wrote. “In the meantime, we urge you to reconsider your decision to impose crippling economic injuries on states, communities, families, and workers across the country.”



Construction of the pipeline would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers.



John Kerry, our illustrious climate czar, recommended last month that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels when their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden Administration’s environmental policies.



With Biden eliminating these 11,000 jobs, and signing Executive Orders to open our southern border, allowing tens of thousands of aliens into our country, where are OUR citizens going to work? This, my friends, is going to be devastating.

