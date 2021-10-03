​BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE WILL AFFECT MILLIONS OF AMERICAN WORKERS IF NOT STOPPED​

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate will affect tens of millions of U.S. workers. But what impact will the Biden mandate actually have​? The experts, labor unions and business groups are all divided on what the impact will be.

While the majority of the U.S. workforce will be affected, experts disagree on how the federal mandate results will pan out. Erik Eisenmann, a partner at the national law firm Husch Blackwell, told the Dailly Caller News Foundation ,”It is possible that it may lead to mass resignations, or will at the very least disrupt workplaces nationwide. I think one of the effects that you will see over the next month, as more and more businesses roll out mandates is that there’s going to be a shrinking population that are still objecting.” He added, “I’m probably bearish on the idea that you’re going to have mass resignations that are going to be disruptive.”



Eisenmann continued, “I think the primary disruption is going to be the employee relations issue in the meantime and how that’s going to affect morale in the workplace.”



The September 9th action by Biden authorized the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to craft a rule requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine or submit weekly tests proving they aren’t infected with the virus. The rule, which hasn’t yet been published, is unclear whether it will include a requirement that employers pay for the weekly tests.



Numerous labor unions across the nation have forcefully condemned vaccine mandates, which they say is stripping workers of their civil liberties. Many have warned of major consequences including mass resignations.



Many unions have reported their members are ready to quit if forceful vaccinations are required. An example is in Massachusetts, where a police union said dozens of state troopers have already resigned over a vaccine mandate requiring all state employees to get vaccinated, according to an NPR report. Also, in San Diego, roughly 45% say they would prefer to be fired than comply with a vaccine mandate, according to a San Diego Police Officers Association internal survey. And, in Portland, a police union said it opposed a vaccine mandate, citing potential resignations.



Many lawsuits are being threatened and Arizona became the first state to sue the Biden administration on September 14, arguing the vaccine mandate was unconstitutional, and favored illegal immigrants over American citizens. Since the Arizona filing 23 other state attorneys general have filed lawsuits prohibiting the mandate, from Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri. Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.



In addition, a group of lawsuit plaintiffs filed on September 23 in U.S. District Court in Washington, including four Air Force officers and a Secret Service agent, have asked a federal court to block the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccination mandates, declaring, “Americans have remained idle for far too long as our nation’s elected officials continue to satisfy their voracious appetites for power.”

This lawsuit seeks an injunction that would halt vaccination requirements recently announced for millions of workers in federal executive-branch agencies, including contractors, as well as U.S. troops.

