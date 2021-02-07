​BIDEN SAYS TRUMP SHOULD NO LONGER RECEIVE INTELLIGENCE BRIEFINGS

During an interview with “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” that aired Friday, the host asked Biden, “Should President Trump still receive intelligence briefings?”

“I think not,” Biden replied. When asked to explain, he said, “Because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection.” O’Donnell noted, “I mean, you’ve called [Trump] an existential threat, you’ve called him dangerous, you’ve called him reckless.”

Biden responded, “Yeah, I have, and I believe it.” The Democrat went on to say that while he “would rather not speculate out loud” about any fears he has about Trump receiving further intel, saying, “I just think that there’s no need for him to have the intelligence briefing.”

He then asked rhetorically, “What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?”

The former president has not wavered in his claim that the Nov. 3 election was “rigged” and stolen from him, and he held a rally ahead of the Capitol siege in protest of the Electoral College results—which were certified by Congress after members resumed the joint session that was interrupted by the deadly attack.

When O’Donnell asked Biden, a former longtime Senator from Delaware, how he would vote on whether to convict Trump were he still in the upper chamber, he refused to answer.

Biden then said of Trump, “Look, I ran like hell to defeat him because I thought he was unfit to be president. I’ve watched what everybody else watched, what happened when that crew invaded the United States Congress. But I’m not in the Senate now. I’ll let the Senate make that decision.”

In my opinion, the only hard running Joe Biden did was back to his basement, rather than campaign. This is just another partisan attempt to smear President Trump’s name. If they take away this privilege, then it should also be taken away from ALL former Presidents as well as ALL former politicians who are no longer in office.

Biden said due to Trump’s erratic behavior, he should no longer receive intelligence briefings. Erratic behavior according to who? Joe Biden hasn’t always shown the best mental and intellectual health himself, so the same argument could be applied to him as well. All Joe Biden and the Democrats want to do is completely eradicate President Trump from the annuals of history.

One thing to keep in mind, if the number of Executive Orders you’ve signed exceeds your number of days in office, you might have Dictatorship in your plans. Just saying.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...