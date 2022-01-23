​BIDEN REGIME CONTINUES TO HIDE VALUE OF MILITARY EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES ABANDONED IN AFGHANISTAN BY FAILING TO MEET DEADLINE FOR REPORT

In late September of last year (2021), the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act was passed that funded the federal government through December 3, to avoid the shutdown or our government. One of the requirements was that the Biden administration was required to submit to Congress a report on the “disposition of United States property, equipment and supplies, including property, equipment and supplies” that was in Afghanistan.



Last Friday, January 14, a letter from Republican lawmakers was submitted to Department of Defense Secretary (DOD) Lloyd Austin. According to the afore mentioned spending bill, the Biden administration was required to submit a report on the equipment by December 29, 2021. Guess what? The administration missed the deadline, The Hill reported. “It is with gravest concern that even after a three-month window to produce the required information, the DOD still has not given Congress an accurate accounting of United States equipment still in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan where terrorist groups are reconstituting,” the letter read, according to The Hill.



The Biden administration is steel reeling from the dangerous and deadly withdrawal that cost American the lives of 13 service men and women. Last week, the GOP lawmakers called out the administration for missing the deadline to submit a report about the military equipment left behind.



All of Americans know there were billions of dollars-worth of military equipment left behind in Afghanistan. When Biden gave the order to withdraw, all of the state-of-the art equipment and weapons fell into the hands of the Taliban.



After the premature withdrawal, claimed by many military experts, others claimed that the Humvees, Black Hawks and drones left in Afghanistan wouldn’t do the Taliban much good since the Western forces supposedly stripped the equipment before evacuating, according to Forbes.



The outlet explained, “These vehicles had all been stripped of sensitive electronics prior to being gifted to the Afghan Army or left by NATO forces.”



Even though the Taliban may not be able to use all the equipment or gain sensitive intelligence from their operating systems, there was plenty of loot left behind for them.



Even if this is accurate, it was easy for millions of Americans to turn on their TV’s or social media and watch videos from the Taliban, aired by CNN, and broadcasts by other news outlets, showing the Taliban with assault rifles, pistols and ammunition as well as armored Humvees and vehicles. There was even video of them trying to fly the Black Hawks.



With the billions of dollars of tax-paid military equipment in the hands of terrorists, GOP lawmakers are insisting on accountability from the Biden administration.



GOP Representative Elise Stefanik of New York told Fox News, “Biden’s failed withdrawal from Afghanistan needlessly left behind American citizens and Afghan allies. American deserve to know how their taxpayer dollars are being put to good use by providing for the rescue of those left stranded, so we must have clarity and accountability from the Department of State.”



Other Republicans argued that this lack of transparency from the Biden administration also hinders Congress from having accurate information and proper oversight.



According to The Hill, the letter from GOP lawmakers also read, “This lack of information prevents Congress from being able to accurately and effectively conduct oversight over the tens of billions of dollars of equipment invested in Afghanistan over the past 20 years and creates vulnerabilities in our national security.”



“Congress should not have to wait until the (National Defense Authorization Act’s) March 2022 deadline to receive this critical information concerning Afghanistan. That is why Congress required your department to comply by December 29, 2021,” the lawmakers added.



Biden is defying his duty and the law, when this is not an unreasonable request since Congress needs to know, and Americans want to know, just how much was left behind in Afghanistan.

1 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...