​BIDEN JOB APPROVAL RATING PLUNGES IN LAST 30 DAYS

President Joe Biden’s job approval has dropped to the lowest level of his term, from 56% in June to 50% in in July, in a survey by the Gallup poll taken July 6 through July 21, in a survey of 1007 adults.

In the latest Gallup poll released on Friday, it is showing the first significant change in his job rating since he took office in January.



Biden’s approval decline comes as the nation seems to have hit a wall in increasing vaccination rates, along with the growing unease about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and the increasing rate of inflation.



The poll found that approval ratings for Biden are sharply divided along party lines, as has become standard for recent presidents. Fully 90% of Democrats approve of Biden’s job performance, compared to just 12% of Republicans and 48% of independents.

Biden posted his highest Gallup job approval rating to date was 57% in late January and early February, as well as in April. Gallup analyst Jeffrey M. Jones said, “Biden’s approval rating is showing the first signs of meaningful decline. If the lower rating persists, it could indicate his honeymoon period is over.”

Jones noted, “Because Republicans have been unlikely to support him from the beginning of his presidency, changes in his approval are likely to come from Democrats’ and independents’ evaluations of him.”

The analyst added, “That is what has occurred now, with both groups slightly less positive toward Biden than they have been to this point.”

