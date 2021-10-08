​BIDEN JOB APPROVAL RATING DROPS TO NEW LOW AT 38%​

In a new poll released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University, President Joe Biden’s approval rating had its worst showingsince becoming president and has dropped to just 38%. That’s down eight per-cent from only three weeks ago, and from a high of 50% in mid-February.​



As Congress remains deadlocked on Biden’s infamous $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan, the gridlock on raising the debt ceiling, and his popularity among everyday Americans, he is taking a beating in his job approval ratings.



In a prepared statement, Quinnipiac University analyst Tim Malloy said, “Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration.”



Malloy added, “The Afghanistan fiasco, in which over a dozen U.S. service members were killed in a bomb attack, has had a significant impact on Americans’ impression of the Biden presidency.



Malloy continued, “Though the troops are gone, America’s longest war still gnaws at the country.



Weary of the seemingly endless conflict but wary of what was left behind, the majority of people still see boots on the ground as the firewall between a country in the grip of Western hating factions and the rest of the world.”



It really doesn’t matter which category you choose. He is even down on COVID, with 48% approving and 52% disapproving. Thirty-two per-cent of Independents approve while 60% disapprove. Only 4% of Republicans approve while 94% disapprove. And naturally, 80% of Democrats approve while 10% disapprove.



On the immigration and border issues, 25% approve and 67% disapprove. Foreign affairs, only 34% approved and 58% disapproved.



Of his job as commander-in-chief, 37% approved, 58% disapproved. Only about 3 in 10 Americans or 28% agreed with Biden’s decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan, while 50% think the U.S. should have withdrawn some troops, and 15% think the U.S. should not have withdrawn any troops at all, from Afghanistan.



More than half say 55%-42%, said the Biden administration is not competent in running the government. And 50% say Biden is not honest while 44% said he is.



His leadership skills only graded out at 41% approval with 56% disapproval. And the economy wasn’t much better as 55% disapprove.



With all the negativity and poor performances of his policies, the trend will most likely continue downward.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...