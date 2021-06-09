​BIDEN INFRASTRUCTURE NEGOTIATIONS ENDS WITH REPUBLICANS, WITH NO RESULTS

Infrastructure negotiations between President Joe Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R-WV)., have ended. The White house announced the administration was moving from negotiations with the Republicans.



“We had a robust package that we could’ve made work and I think I could’ve gotten 20-25 Rs to go with me, Capito told ABC News on Tuesday afternoon. They moved the goal posts on me a couple of times and they just decided to walkaway. Asked what’s next, she said, “you’ll have to ask him.”



“While I appreciate President Biden’s willingness to devote so much time and effort to these negotiations, he ultimately chose not to accept the very robust and targeted infrastructure package, and instead, end our discussions,” Capito said in her statement.



According to the White House, the two remained far apart on a deal during that discussion despite weeks of talks. The White House as a result is shifting to talks with a bipartisan group that is crafting its own proposal, and administration official confirmed.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the latest GOP counteroffer, which Republicans increased by $50 billion last Friday to $978 billion, fell short of meeting “essential needs of our country to restore our roads and bridges, prepare us for our clean energy future, and create jobs.”



It seems the two main sticking points ended up being the GOP group’s refusal to significantly increase the amount of new investments, instead relying on repurposed funding from the COVID-19 economic rescue plan signed into law earlier this year, as well as Republicans’ inability to specify ways to pay for the package. Biden has proposed increasing the corporate tax rate and the wealthiest Americans, while Republicans have balked at tax increases in general.



The president began speaking with members of the bipartisan coalition on Tuesday, and he will engage with those law-makers while in Europe for the next week.



The White House pledged they’re not giving up on a bipartisan infrastructure deal, however.

