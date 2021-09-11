​BIDEN AND XI VISIT ABOUT KEEPING THE PEACE DURING STRESSFUL RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE TWO POWERS

President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping​ spoke by telephone late Thursday. The call, which took place after sundown Thursday in Washington, and was early Friday morning in Beijing, according to officials. This was their second telephone visit since Biden took office in January, and seven months since their last conversation.



Their visit reportedly regarded a number of concerns between both countries, according to U.S. officials. It was an attempt to repair relations and tensions and responsibly manage the competition between the two most powerful nations, the Whites House said in a readout of the call.



The White House added, “President Biden underscored the United States’ enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict.”



In the Report Xi said, “On the basis of respecting each other’s core concerns and properly managing differences, relevant departments of the two countries can engage for cooperation on climate, Covid prevention, economic recovery and major international and regional issues.



Xi said, “If there is confrontation between China and the U.S., both countries and the world will suffer, while all will benefit if the two nations work together.” That is according to a CNBC translation of the Chinese text.



The state media report included some Biden comments, including a remark that, “The two countries have no reason to fall into conflict as a result of competition.”



The United States has been closely watching how Beijing responds to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover, and whether China will seek to fill the vacuum of foreign influence created by the U.S. exit. China has publicly taunted the U.S. failure and the embarrassing finish to the 20-year war, with a country they share a small border with.



Relations between Washington and Beijing have plummeted to record lows, which is why the conversation between both men took place on Friday.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...