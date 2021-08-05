​BIDEN AND PELOSI ADVISING CUOMO TO RESIGN AS GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called on Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, following a report that Cuomo sexually harassed eleven women.

Biden told reporters at the White House, “He should resign.” When asked whether Cuomo should be removed from office if he refused to resign,, Biden said, “I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach, I do not know that for a fact.”



Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, joined Biden, also calling on Governor Cuomo to resign. Pelosi, in a statement said, “Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.



After the New York State Attorney General’s conclusive report of Cuomo’s sexual harassing multiple women, Biden and Pelosi have been joined by numerous lawmakers in Washington and Albany seeking Cuomo’s ouster. The third-term governor has defied calls, insisting he did nothing inappropriate.



The Attorney General’s report has been referred to the state Assembly, which is deciding whether to pursue impeachment proceedings.

