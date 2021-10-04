​BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WARNED BY PANAMA OFFICIAL MONTHS BEFORE HAITIAN MIGRANT SURGE ON U.S. BORDER

Erika Mouynes, the Panamanian Foreign Ministers expressed frustration to Axios last week. that the Biden administration seemed caught off guard by the Haitian migrant crisis saying “We sounded the alarm when we should have.” The alarm was months in advance about the surge of Haitian migrants that were headed toward the U.S. southern border.



On Wednesday Mouynes said that another wave of possibly as many as 60,000 migrants from Haiti, is currently headed toward the United States. Panamanian government estimates to Axios showed that more migrants are expected to pass through the Darien Gap jungles in the next month than in all of 2019 combined.



She also said, “Let’s recognize that they all are heading toward the U.S.,” calling on the Biden administration to work with other countries in the region to enforce some control over the immigrations process.



Mouynes met Monday and Tuesday with member of Congress and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in Washington, D.C. and added, “We’ve engaged with every single authority that we can think of, that we can come across, to say, ‘Please, let’s pay attention to this.'”



According to Axios, more than 85,000 migrants, mostly Haitian, have passed through Panama since January. Mouynes reportedly said, “It was shocking that top immigration officials from Latin America, Canada, Mexico and the U.S. had not met to discuss the issue until August.”



Just recently thousands of migrants of Haitian origin overwhelmed Border Patrol official at the southern border before the Biden administration stepped in to begin deporting some of them.



Most of the migrants were camped out under the international Del Rio bridge. Daniel Foote, Biden’s special envoy to Haiti, resigned over what he called the “inhumane and counterproductive” decision to deport some of the migrants. The issue has even split some Democrats. due to the decision of President Biden.

