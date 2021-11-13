​BIDEN ACTION RESULTS IN TERROR ATTACK ON U.S. EMBASSY IN YEMEN

While President Trump was in office, he had the Houthis in the Middle East designated as foreign terrorist, triggering leftists across America as well​ as 22 aid groups operating in Yemen, who all demanded that designation be removed.​

As soon as Joe Biden took office, he removed them as a foreign terrorist. On Thursday, this group stormed the American embassy in Sana’a, Yemen, the largest city in Yemen, seizing large quantities of equipment and materials.



This report came from PJMedia, which noted, “isn’t it great that America is back and the adults are back in charge? America is back, all right, all the way back to 1979, the last time we had a president so weak that enemies of the United States have stormed one of our embassies and took hostages.”​



The storming of the embassy was also confirmed by the Yemeni media outlet Al-Masdar Online, and reported the Houthis are backed by Islamic Republic of Iran. The attack came just days after they kidnapped “three Yemeni nationals affiliated with the U.S. Embassy.”



The PJMedia report said the State Department confirmed the situation saying, “The U.S. has been unceasing in its diplomatic efforts to secure their release. The majority of the detained have been released, but the Houthis continue to detain additional Yemeni employees of the embassy.” Reports also said, “The U.S. is concerned about the breach of the compound.”



Supporting Trump’s decision to hand down the terror designation, the report said, the Houthis’ Al-Eman TV featured an Islamic scholar telling children, “The scam of 9/11 was a theatrical show produced by the Jews and the Americans. They killed a group of their own people so that they could have a pretext. All of this is done under the pretext of fighting terrorism, which emerged from your midst of Muslims and Arabs.”



The report said Biden also removed an advanced missile defense system from Saudi Arabia, even though the Saudis were suffering from air attacks by the Houthis from Yemen.



The PJMedia report also said, “Will this new act of belligerence by Iran’s Yemeni clients lead Biden’s handlers to abandon their policy of appeasement toward the Islamic Republic of Iran? Will they drop their pipe dream of reviving the nuclear deal and begin to deal realistically with the genuine threat that Iran and its clients pose? Once again: come on man!”



