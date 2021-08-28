​BIDEN ACCUSED OF ‘SHOCKING MORAL COWARDICE’ IN AFGHANISTAN BY PIERS MORGAN​ IN EPIC TWEET

Piers Morgan, the former “Good Morning Britain” host, tore into President Joe Biden in a tweet on Friday. Sharing the above photo of Biden with his head bowed, Morgan accused the American president of “shocking moral cowardice” with regard to his administration’s hasty and unplanned exit from Afghanistan and the ensuing Taliban takeover.



This is his exact words from the tweet.



“Let’s be clear: President Biden has committed an act of shocking moral cowardice in Afghanistan that shames America & should horrify anyone who has an ounce of humanity in their heart. This picture sums it up – he knows what he’s done & he knows it will destroy his presidency.

It turns out that Morgan was not the only critic of Biden from Britain. Afghanistan veteran and Member of Parliament, Tom Tugendhat said, “It was ‘shameful’ for the American Commander in Chief to call into question the courage of men I fought with, to say that they ran.”



British parliament followed by holding Biden in contempt, saying this failure to realize that Afghanistan was on the brink of collapse was “catastrophic and shameful.”



What an embarrassment to our great country that this Biden administration has portrayed. May God help us all.

