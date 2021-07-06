​BIDEN $2 TRILLION JOB CREATION PLAN NOT NEEDED AND SHOULD BE DISCONTINUED

Experts are critical of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, following the positive June jobs report, and they say is rendering renders his massive spending packages unnecessary.



“With a record high number of job openings, a record-high number of workers quitting their jobs, and a record-low number of workers being laid off, there’s zero reason to spend even a dime on ‘so-called creation packages,'” Rachel Greszler, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget, said in a statement on Friday.



Greszler continued, “Instead, policymakers should refuse to indebt young and future generations and relieve them of the costs of unnecessary unemployment benefit bonuses by ending those programs immediately.”



She also noted that the federal unemployment program is rife with fraud and abuse. “Americans are paying for the mistakes of the program’s inefficiencies and lack of oversight,” she said.



The U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs in June, according to data released on Friday. Economist had expected a lower number. But following the report, Biden and Labor Secretary Mart Walsh celebrated the positive economic growth by continuing to push the administration’s $2 trillion jobs plan. Biden said on Friday morning, “It was time to accelerate the progress we’ve been making.” This is part of the Biden proposed spending packages of roughly $6 trillion.



Job Creators Network President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz said in a statement following Biden’s speech, “We don’t need a jobs plan. We have more jobs available than people to fill them.” Ortiz added, “We need policies that don’t put small businesses in competition with the government for labor.”



According to Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark said employer’s inability to find qualified workers as the biggest issue facing the economy right now. She also blamed the labor shortage on continued generous unemployment bonuses, during her interview with CNBC on Friday.



According to the Labor Department, Biden should immediately end the federal pandemic-related unemployment bonus and stop pursuing pricey legislation that will harm future generations.

