​BAR OWNER ARRESTED FOR MAKING AND SELLING VACCINATION CARDS

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) announced on Wednesday that it had arrested the owner of the Old Corner Saloon in Clements, California, allegedly for selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.



The ABC had received a tip that Todd Anderson, 59, was making and selling the cards at his bar for $20 each, according to authorities.



At least 8 were sold before undercover agents, who said they purchased IDs at the bar on multiple occasions in April, shut own the operation. They also confiscated 30 blank cards and a laminating machine.



“It is disheartening to have members in our community show flagrant disregard for public health in the midst of a pandemic,” San Joaquin Country Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said in a statement. Distributing, falsifying or purchasing fake COVID-19 cards is against the law and endangers yourself and those around you.”



Anderson was charged with falsifying a medical record, falsifying a seal, several counts of identity theft and possession of a loaded unregistered firearm, authorities said.



It was unclear at this time whether Anderson has retained an attorney.

