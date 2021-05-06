The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) announced on Wednesday that it had arrested the owner of the Old Corner Saloon in Clements, California, allegedly for selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.
The ABC had received a tip that Todd Anderson, 59, was making and selling the cards at his bar for $20 each, according to authorities.
At least 8 were sold before undercover agents, who said they purchased IDs at the bar on multiple occasions in April, shut own the operation. They also confiscated 30 blank cards and a laminating machine.
“It is disheartening to have members in our community show flagrant disregard for public health in the midst of a pandemic,” San Joaquin Country Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said in a statement. Distributing, falsifying or purchasing fake COVID-19 cards is against the law and endangers yourself and those around you.”
Anderson was charged with falsifying a medical record, falsifying a seal, several counts of identity theft and possession of a loaded unregistered firearm, authorities said.
It was unclear at this time whether Anderson has retained an attorney.
BAR OWNER ARRESTED FOR MAKING AND SELLING VACCINATION CARDS
