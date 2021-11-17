​BANNON RELEASED ON HIS OWN RECOGNIZANCE AFTER FEDERAL COURT APPEARANCE​

Steve Bannon appeared in federal court before Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday. He had surrendered to federal law enforcement earlier in the day.



The former Trump strategist was indicted last Friday for contempt of Congress after refusing to appear and share information about the January 6 Capitol alleged insurrection.



In the presiding, Judge Meriweather said, “Mr. Bannon, would you please stand and raise your right hand? Do you solemnly swear that you will well and truly answer the questions propounded to you by the court, so help you god?”



Bannon assented and the judge thanked him. Judge Meriweather the read the charges of two counts of criminal contempt, one for refusing to appear for a congressional deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.



Bannon did not enter a plea, and after the brief hearing determined that he be arraigned on Thursday. Federal prosecutors did not move to detain Bannon, who was released on his own recognizance. He was asked by the court they be informed if he leaves the Washington, D.C. area and he would need to ask for permission if he seeks to leave the U.S. He was also asked to surrender his passport, which he obliged.



Bannon’s next court date is set up for Thursday, before District Court Judge Carl Nichols, who was appointed to the bench in 2019 by former President Donald Trump.



An audio feed of the hearing was broadcast due to coronavirus restrictions.

