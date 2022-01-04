​AOC GETS HAMMERED FOR LEAVING NEW YORK TO VACATION IN FLORIDA AS NYC REPORTS RECORD COVID-19 CASES

Last week, the National Review reported that Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez​ was pictured vacationing in Florida. In fact, she was spotted drinking cocktails outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach on Thursday, New Year’s Eve, Eve.



This was at the same time that New York City was reporting a record high number of COVID-19 cases, the National Review reported. Ocasio-Cortez represents New York’s 14th congressional district, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.​



The congresswoman’s appearance in Florida drew commentary because she has criticized leaders for fleeing disaster in the past. Last February, when Texas experienced harsh winter weather that left many without power and water, Republican Senator Tec Cruz visited Cancún, Mexico, which Ocasio-Cortez publicly condemned.



At the Time Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent ​insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace. Texans should continue to demand his resignation.”



Several months later in response to a post by Cruz, Ocasio-Cortez retaliated, “Ted, this is pretty rich coming from someone who fled their own home and responsibilities, during and an environmental crisis to cross the border and seek refuge in Mexico. “Also, you funded cages, expanded cages, and yet you’re complaining about cages. You have no policy, just puff.”



But, Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance in Florida has gained the attention of media, many journalists and politicians, with some commenting on her escape to mask free Florida.



Here are some Twitter responses to her Florida vacation, mostly pointing out her hypocrisy, after statements she made.



“@AOC’S New York state of mind clearly doesn’t mind being in the free state of Florida…mask free of course,” posted Republican Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette M. Nuñez. ​



“Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership,” Team DeSantis Tweeted.​



OutKick founder Clay Travis tweeted, “AOC is the latest in a long line of Democrats to take a mask free vacation in Florida. If Florida’s covid policies are so dangerous how come Democrats keep vacationing, there? #AOCLovesDeSantis.”

