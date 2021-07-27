​’AMERICA LAST’ IS DEMOCRAT PHILOSOPHY TRUMP TELLS NEWSMAX

In an interview with Newsmax’s’ own Benny Johnson on Saturday, just before his keynote speech at the day-long turning point “Rally to Save Our Elections” event in Phoenix, Arizona, Johnson asked Trump about why Hillary Clinton could complain for his entire four-year term that he had stolen the election, that he was an illegitimate president, and why wasn’t the media all over Biden, like they were with you.



Trump answered by saying if you are a conservative or a Republican, you are treated to a different standard, as the media is fake, corrupt, an enemy of the people, they really are, I’ve been saying it for a long time, because I know and I have given them absolute facts and they report the opposite. Very corrupt people in most cases. Not always, because you are a good case of why it’s not 100%.”



Trump also responded, “Look at the southern border. I call it the crime of the century. Look at all the people coming across the border. There are countries that are emptying their jails and letting some of the toughest, meanest criminals in the world free and then they are being allowed to enter our country. They will destroy our country, all this over a rigged election.

“All of this because of our philosophy of Make America Great Again (MAGA). What’s wrong with that? America first? Their (Democrats’) philosophy is America Last,” the former president added.

“Look at what’s happening with Russia,” he told Newsmax’sJohnson. “Look at what’s happening with China. Look what’s happening with Iran. Iran would have had a deal with us within a week. I would have completed a deal with Iran. Now they’re asking for money. It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Trump also mentioned the U.S. Olympics and how some team members would not respect the flag or the National Anthem. “I think they’re disgraceful,” he said. “I think woke is really a losers’ philosophy. Take a look at what’s happening to the women’s soccer team. They lost to Sweden. Woke means lose. The sad part is the Americans are rooting for the opponent. They don’t like these people. They don’t like what they saw happening. Some of the women stood up proudly. It wasn’t all of them, (the others) should never disrespect our flag or our country.”



Trump also commented on the Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Dr. Anthony Fauci and their feud, and how he handled Fauci.



When asked if he’d rather run against Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, the former president pointed to polls showing Biden’s ratings low.



“You’re looking at the same polls I’m looking at,” he said. “They’re vicious people. They’ll do anything to stop it, they want to stop the MAGA movement…they’ll do anything.”



