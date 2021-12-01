​AMAZON SAYS IT WILL BECOME UNITED STATES LARGEST PACKAGE DELIVERY SERVICE IN 2022 ​

Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business, said on Monday that the company is poised to become the largest U.S. package delivery service by early 2022, overtaking longstanding shipping rivals UPS and FedEx.​



Amazon has been steadily building up vast logistics and fulfillment operations since a 2013 holiday fiasco left its packages stranded in the hands of outside carriers. Analysts and investors have long predicted that Amazon’s vast business would enable them to one day rival major carriers like UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service.



Clark said “We expect we will be one of the largest carriers ​in the world by the end of this year. “I think we’ll probably be the largest package delivery carrier in the U.S. by the time we get to the end of the year, if not in early 2020,” he told CNBC’s Squawk Box during an interview on Monday.



Clark continued, “These things don’t happen overnight. We’ve been building the logistics infrastructure, the technology platform that drives it, for two decades now, se we walked into the pandemic in a really good place.” Clark also added, “Beyond leveraging our own truck and planes, we have been shipping goods to new ports to avoid blockages.”



Its goal has been to have greater control over how shoppers’ packages get to their doorsteps. The retail giant now oversees thousands of last-mile delivery companies that deliver packages exclusively for Amazon, as well as a budding in-house network of planes, trucks and ships. They have also added new ware houses and air hubs all across the country that can speed along packages.

