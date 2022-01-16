​Alec Baldwin Finally Turns Over His Cell Phone to Authorities 30 Days After Search Warrant Was Issued for It

Alec Baldwin turned over his cell ​phone to police investigating a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set, and fulfill a search warrant filed nearly a month ago.



The 63-year-old actor turned his cell over to New York’s Suffolk County Law enforcement authorities, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, who filed the search warrant on December 16. Suffolk County Sheriff’s officials will gather information from the phone and provide any evidence found to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.



Santa Fe County Sheriff spokesperson Juan Rios told the Los Angeles Times that police intend to gather data like text messages and voicemails off the phone as part of their investigation into the incident.



Earlier this week, police had said that the actor was not cooperating with the inquiry, but the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the actor had released the cell phone.



Aaron Dyer, Baldwin’s civil attorney at the Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman, told PEOPLE in a statement Friday, “Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation. But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone.”



Dyer had explained in a statement on Thursday, “We reached an agreement last weekend with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office, and Mr. Baldwin’s phone is being turned over this week for review. Ever since this tragic incident, Mr. Baldwin has continued to cooperate with authorities, and any suggestion to the contrary is simply untrue. We requested that the authorities obtain a warrant so that we could protect his privacy on other matters unrelated to Rust and have been working through that process. We are finalizing logistics with the authorities in New York who are assisting in this matter.”



Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42 was shot as Mr. Baldwin rehearsed drawing a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the movie Rust in October of 2021. The gun discharged, but Baldwin has insisted he “didn’t pull the trigger.”Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was injured.



A lawsuit against Mr. Baldwin alleges that a film script did not require him to fire a gun when he fatally shot Ms. Hutchins.



Lawyers handling the legal action described the behavior of Mr. Baldwin and the film’s producers as “reckless”, and accused them of failing to follow safety protocols.



Baldwin has said, “I want to make sure that I don’t come across like I’m the victim, because we have two victims here. All of what happened that day leading up to this event was precipitated on one idea, and that idea is that Halyna and I had something profound in common. That is, we both assumed the gun was empty, other than those dummy rounds.”

