​AL SHARPTON ACCUSES BIDEN OF STABBING BLACK AMERICANS IN THE BACK​

The infamous civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton said on Thursday during his visit to Del Rio, Texas, “That Black Americans are being stabbed in the back by President Joe Biden,” as reported by the Washington Post.



The Post reported that in a telephone interview with Sharpton he said, “Joe Biden said on election night that Black America had my back, and I’ll have yours.” They also reported Sharpton said, “Well, we’re being stabbed in the back, Mr. President. We need you to stop the stabbing, from Haiti to Harlem. Biden is in a defining moment where he can either rise to the occasion or let down those that helped him get there.”



Sharpton called for an investigation into Border Patrol agents who allegedly abused Haitian migrants. “We want Border Patrol to be full investigated, we want those to be brought to justice and we want to see asylum given to those who deserve it,” Sharpton remarked.



Sharpton’s comments brought heckling remarks from several protesters, with one calling Sharpton a disgrace.



Sharpton was speaking out about the allegations that Border Patrol agents on horseback were whipping migrants, according to pictures that were circulating on media. But, photographer Paul Ratje, who took the pictures of the agents defending the border, said in an interview with KTSM that he did not see any agents whipping any migrants and that his photos have been taken out of context.



Several Border Patrol agents have told both Fox News and Townhall that agents are not issued whips and the alleged whips are actually horse reins. One agent explained the reins are swung in the air to deter migrants from getting too close to the horses, which could trample and injure migrants. The agents explained this is a technique how they and the horses are trained, and is normal procedure aligned with their training.

