​AFTER TWO WEEKS BEING MASKLESS, NO SURGE OF COVID-19 IN TEXAS

Two weeks after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) lifted all mandatory mask mandates, there has been no surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. In addition to removing the mask requirements, Abbott also lifted all restrictions on businesses and permitted them to open at full capacity if they so desired.

A Friday report from The Epoch Times explained that there has been no surge despite Abbott relaxing all restrictions, and, in fact, numbers have steadily decreased over the weeks since Abbott issued the executive order.

On Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that the state saw a seven-day average decrease in the daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and coronavirus-related deaths.

Reporter Meiling Lee noted that Texas had been witnessing a downward trend in confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalization in the days and weeks preceding Abbott’s March 10 announcement. “At the time the executive order was issued, March 2, new COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 7,240 cases, with a seven-day average of 7,259 cases,” Lee wrote. “That number dropped to 5,350 cases by March 10 when the executive order came into effect and the economy fully opened.

As of last Wednesday, the number of daily new cases stood at 3,827, and a seven-day average of 3,401 cases, Lee added. This is great downward trend and very good news for all residents and visitors to Texas.

