​ABORTION HEARTBEAT LAW SAVING LIVES IN TEXAS​

Since the Texas state heartbeat law went into effect on September 1, abortion facilities all across Texas have seen and reported a massive drop in abortions.​

According to a report by the Texas Tribune, Whole Woman’s Health, which runs four abortion facilities in the state, saw a 70 to 80 percent decline in abortions over the past two months.



Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of the abortion chain told the Tribune, “It’s just becoming eerie. I think people kind of know they’re seven or eight weeks pregnant or further pregnant, they’re not even calling anymore, a lot of folks are just, I think, going straight to calling Oklahoma and New Mexico and Louisiana.”



Other abortion facilities in Texas also have reported huge drops in abortions, including the Austin Women’s Health Center, according to the report. On its website, the Austin facility states that abortion facilities are seeing “less than half the patients they are used to seeing.”

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has shifted its focus to expanding non-abortion services, including birth control and STD testing/treatment, the report states.

Abortion activists are admitting that other women are not travelling out of state, they are choosing to have their babies instead. This means the heartbeat law is working and unborn babies are being saved every day due to the law. Pro-Life leaders estimate as many as 100 unborn babies are being saved from abortion every day under the law.



Texas State Senate Bill 8 prohibits abortion once an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detectable, normally about six weeks into the pregnancy. The law also has a unique provision that allows private individuals to enforce the law by filing lawsuits against abortionists and others who help them abort unborn babies with beating hearts. Texas is the first state to be allowed to enforce a heartbeat law.



The U.S. Supreme Court heard a challenge to the law earlier this month, but they have not made a ruling yet. Even if they block it, according to Miller, the pro-life law has hurt Texas abortion facilities long-term. The high court has refused to block the law two times previously.



But the law is actually ending the damage committed by the abortion industry every day against unborn babies and their mothers. “Recent studies show that the majority of women who are prevented from reaching an abortion provider due to travel distance give birth as a result,” a group of 154 pro-abortion economists and researchers told the U.S. Supreme Court in a brief.



According to research from the University of Texas at Austin, abortion facilities reported 2,164 abortions in September 2021, down from 4,313 in September 2020, equating to 2,149 babies’ lives saved.



The law has the potential to save tens of thousands of unborn babies from abortion every year. In 2020, about 54,000 unborn babies were aborted in Texas, and about 85 percent happened after six weeks of pregnancy according to Texas state health statistics.

4 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...