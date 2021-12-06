​A HOLIDAY MESSAGE FROM FRANKLIN GRAHAM​

Dear Friend,

We live in a world desperately in need of truth. Deception, false teaching, and misguided philosophies lead many people astray. Thankfully, we know that truth came to us at Christmas. His name is Jesus.



Jesus Christ was born into a world much like ours. It was divided by politics, class and race struggles, injustice, and people needed hope—the hope of a Savior.



Thank you for your partnership in sharing this hope through the Gospel. Your prayerful support takes “good tidings of great joy” (Luke 2:10, NKJV) to people across the globe, and you are making an eternal difference.



May this Christmas be a time of peace and hope in your home and in your hearts, as you celebrate the “Savior, who is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:11, NKJV).



Have a wonderful Christmas,





Franklin Graham

President

