​12-YEAR-OLD BOY TRAPPED UNDER ROLLER COASTER IN BRANSON, MISSOURI IN SERIOUS CONDITION

A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured Sunday evening after being trapped beneath a roller coaster in Branson, Missouri, a popular Ozarks tourist destination.



First responders were called around 7:30 p.m. to assist an injured coaster rider at the Branson Coaster attraction in the 2100 block of West 76 Country Boulevard, according to Branson Fire Rescue. West 76 Country Boulevard is the main thoroughfare in the tourist city.



Upon on arrival, they found the youngster, who was trapped underneath the roller coaster, according to a Facebook post from rescue personnel. The rescuers immediately began medical care as the boy appeared to have serious injuries, according to Branson Fire Rescue.



After a little over one and a half hours, and a very difficult technical rescue, the boy was extricated from the ride and taken by Mercy Life Line helicopter to a hospital in Springfield, according to local news sources.



Representatives from the Branson Coaster amusement park were not available for comment. Information regarding how the youth ended up trapped was not immediately available.



Latest reports said the 12-year-old boy was in serious condition in the hospital. The incident is still under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...